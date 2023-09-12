(WYTV)- There is superstition in the stars.

In ancient times, pointing at a star meant you were actually pointing at a god, it could bring back luck down on you.

Some cultures claim that shooting stars, they’re really tiny meteors, of course, represent souls that have been released from purgatory or in Britain, the soul of a new baby falling to Earth, ready to begin a new life.

Go outside and wait for a shooting star. If you say the word “money” three times before the star burns out, you’ll soon be on your way to riches.

Do you have acne? Hold a rag or cloth over your blemishes as a shooting star streaks through the sky to get rid of your pimples.

If you spot a shooting star on your right, it means good luck, while one on your left will bring misfortune.

Spot one while on a trip, and your voyage is guaranteed to be a happy success.

The North Star is a powerful navigating tool at sea, allowing sailors to calculate latitude and some say a glimpse of the North Star is good luck because it means their ship is close to home.

Here’s another superstition: a ring around the moon with a single star means clear weather ahead.

If you spot more than one star inside the ring, you can count the stars to learn how many rainy days we’ll have in the coming week.