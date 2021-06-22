Sun exposure in childhood can be a factor in future skin cancer

(WYTV) – Did you know one bad childhood sunburn can increase your chance for skin cancer? That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are protected from those rays.

If you have little kids, you know how difficult it can be to slather them up with sunscreen to protect their delicate skin.

Dermatologists remind us all it takes is one really hot, red burn to increase their risk for melanoma — the deadliest form of skin cancer.

“Studies have shown that most of our sun exposure happens in childhood. We’re running around outside, playing, we’re playing sports, we’re outside a lot and that’s when we get a lot of our sun exposure. So it’s really important to think about sunscreen and protection at a very young age,” Dr. Melissa Piliang said.

Regardless of the type of sunscreen you’re applying to your child, you’ll want to use a good coat that requires rubbing in. Waxy sunscreen sticks may be a good option for kids’ faces because they go on easily, stick well and won’t run into their eyes.

If it’s a battle to sunscreen your kids, sun-protective clothing is another option, which can be worn in the water.