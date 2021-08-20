Suffering from migraines? Blame the weather

(WYTV) – If you’ve been suffering from migraines this summer, we may have an explanation. You can always blame the weather. A serious temperature change, for example, can bring one on.

Doctors say if the temperature suddenly goes from 90 degrees to 70 degrees or vice-versa, this in itself can trigger a migraine.

And you’d be surprised how many people choose to suffer in silence.

“We have a lot of data that shows that a lot of patients actually live with migraines for many, many years before finally reaching out to a physician,” said Dr. Emad Estemalik, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “And when they do, they usually say that it has had a huge impact on [their] life for many years and ‘I never took them seriously’ or ‘I always thought they were sinus headaches and I didn’t make much of it.'”

First, find out what’s triggering triggering your migraines. It could be the weather or hormones, stress or even what you’re eating and drinking.

With this warm summer weather, dehydration can also trigger migraines, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water this summer.