Study suggests people who eat chili peppers might live longer

(WYTV) – If it’s too cold for you outside and you’re looking to heat things up a bit, we have some advice. Eat chili peppers — you may live longer.

A recent study found people who eat chili peppers could actually prolong their lives.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted a study looking at the diets of more than half-a-million people around the world.

“Subjects who regularly consumed chili pepper, particularly the hot chili pepper, had a lower risk — relative risk — of dying from all causes, as well as dying from heart and vascular-related causes, as well as cancer-related deaths,” Dr. Bo Xu said.

The health benefits apparently come from capsaicin, the main compound found in chili peppers. It’s an anti-inflammatory agent and antioxidant that helps regulate blood glucose levels.

It’s not clear how many chili peppers you would have to eat or how often.

In the meantime, focus on a heart healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables — and an occasional chili pepper.