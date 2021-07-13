Study on knee surgery proves doctors’ old theory about patients’ weight is wrong

(WYTV) – Each year, nearly 60,000 Americans hurt their meniscus — the cartilage that sits between your knee and shin bone. Their doctors may have asked them to step on a scale and see how much they weighed.

Some doctors assumed the heavier a patient is, the more strain there is on the knee and the more likely surgery to repair it will ultimately fail.

A new study is proving that theory wrong.

“When we looked at the results, patients who had a higher BMI — and we defined a higher BMI as greater than 25 — did not have an increased failure rate compared to those who had a low BMI,” said Dr. David Flanigan, with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

The university study followed more than 400 patients for two years after meniscus surgery. The doctors found no difference in patient success rate if they had a BMI under 25 or up to 35.

They now say a patient’s weight shouldn’t be a major factor in deciding if meniscus surgery is appropriate.

In fact, repairing rather than removing the meniscus can actually prevent arthritis from creeping into that knee down the road.