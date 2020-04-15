Struthers restaurant creating a stir about its smoked ribs

Donavito's Restaurant & Catering has been opening once a week to sell smoked ribs for carryout

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Donavito’s Restaurant & Catering has been closed for the past month because of the coronavirus but has been opening once a week for carry-out orders.

Every Wednesday, Donavito’s in Struthers opens for carryout. Cars lined up for miles in anticipation for the restaurant’s smoked ribs last week.

This week, the restaurant is featuring its smoked reuben sandwiches. Reuben sales start at noon while supplies last.

The owner, Alan Donatelli, says the support he has received from the community has been tremendous.

Next Wednesday, the smoked ribs will be back.