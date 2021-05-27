Stroke risk higher for certain groups of people

(WYTV) – Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death in this country. Strokes happen when the blood supply to the brain is cut off or reduced, and the brain doesn’t get the oxygen it needs.

But when it comes to stroke risk, it’s different for everyone. Some people are more likely to be in danger than others.

“We don’t understand exactly all the reasons behind this but what we know is that the similar risk factors for stroke, which are apparent in the entire population, are more common, particularly, in African Americans,” said Dr. Maisha Robinson, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic.

They are not only at an increased risk for stroke, but they also have a greater risk of that stroke disabling or killing them.

Smokers, diabetics and those who are obese also have a greater risk for stroke, according to the American Stroke Association. Women are also more likely than men to have a stroke and die from a stroke.

You have to keep your numbers in mind — blood pressure, cholesterol, weight and diet — especially if you’re in that high-risk group.

If someone suddenly has trouble speaking, is numb, has difficulty walking or has an intense headache, they could be having a stroke. Call 911.