Strange traffic laws around the country

Lawyers will always remind us that ignorance of the law is no excuse....police feel the same way when it comes to writing you a ticket. Let's start with giving you a break. In ten states: Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia there is no law here preventing a passenger from drinking while you're driving...Open container? No problem. Don't trash your car in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. You must keep the inside of your car clean, otherwise police can charge you with "constituting a nuisance." The next time you're driving through Rockville, Maryland, be sure to keep your road rage in check because foul language is against the law. The law says a person may not curse, swear or use obscene language near any street, sidewalk or highway. Montana has a million people and 220 thousand sheep. And if you're transporting sheep, better have a chaperone. A Montana law specifically bans sheep "in the cab of your truck" unless there's a chaperone. Who's that? The law doesn't say. It's illegal to possess any kind of alcohol on any sand dunes that the federal Bureau of Land Management looks after. Alabama has a law saying it's illegal to drive while blindfolded. In Alaska, no driving with a dog strapped to the roof of your car. In Topeka, Kansas, it is against the law to transport dead poultry...but will the police ticket you if you're coming home with take out from Kentucky Fried Chicken?