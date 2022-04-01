(WYTV) – If you thank a Chick-fil-A employee for your order, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll hear “my pleasure” in reply, rather than “you’re welcome,” or some other response.

The story involves the founder of Chick-fil-A, Truett Cathy, who started his restaurant business in 1967.

Cathy was staying at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, and he thanked a staff member and heard back a heartfelt “my pleasure!” in return.

Cathy says he was touched by the man’s sincerity and he wanted his own customers to feel the same way. He asked that all his employees — from corporate executives to cashiers — use those words.

According to the company history, having teenagers in a fast-food restaurant say it’s their pleasure to serve turned people’s heads.

Customers started writing to Chick-fil-A to share how much they appreciated the catchphrase, and it’s been used ever since.

It’s part of what Chick-fil-A calls its “2nd Mile Service,” which means “going above and beyond customer expectations.”

In a magazine article, at least one former employee admitted that she wasn’t a fan of my pleasure. She wrote that after she left the company, it took months to stop saying it to people.

And, no it’s not true that Chick-fil-A customers can score free food by saying “my pleasure” themselves.

And if your server forgets to say it, no, you don’t earn a free sandwich.