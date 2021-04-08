Spring is in the air and it’s pushing out the winter blues

Research has shown that people who spend more time outside during the spring tend to have better moods

(WYTV) – It’s springtime — baseball’s back and the sun feels warmer each day. How’s your mood? Are you over the winter blahs?

Get moving and enjoy some springtime activities! It can drag you out of any lasting winter doldrums.

“Just as we have camaraderie about some of the tough times, or being in cold weather sports and we share some of the misery, I think we also share some of the optimism as we start to feel springtime coming around,” said Scott Bea, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

You could map out your garden plot or spring cleanup.

People who struggle with seasonal depression typically don’t start to feel better until the weather actually gets warmer and the sun is out longer.

For the rest of us, the winter “blahs” are disappearing quickly if they’re not already gone.