Spotty shower or storm Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy with scattered light rain this morning. Warm, with temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy.
High today around 80° with isolated showers at times and a slight storm chance.
Mostly cloudy otherwise.
RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Rain and thunderstorms develop overnight. Low in the mid 60’s.
Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, with localized flooding possible.
Up to 2″+ of rain accumulation. We could see some strong to severe storms mainly in the afternoon.
Cooler Wednesday, high in the lower 70’s. Fall officially arrives in the afternoon.
Showers continue into Wednesday night. Up to 3/4″ additional accumulation. Cooler, with a low in the upper 40’s into Thursday.
COOLING WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS THURSDAY
Chance for a stray shower Thursday. Much cooler, with a high only in the lower 60’s.
UNSEASONABLY COOL FRIDAY, ISOLATED RAIN SATURDAY
Clearing and chilly into Friday morning. Low in the mid 40’s.
Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Friday. High in the upper 60’s.
Mostly clear Friday night, low around 50°.
Isolated showers Saturday as another cold front moves through the Valley. High in the mid 60’s.
Isolated showers Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s.
NICE, BUT COOL TO WRAP UP THE WEEKEND
Sun and clouds Sunday. High in the mid 60’s.
Mostly clear Sunday night and a low in the mid 40’s.
Partly sunny and a high in the upper 60’s on Monday.
