SALEM, Ohio (WYTV)- Halloween is the perfect time to explore the legends, the stories, and the rich folklore of the valley, this time in Salem.

Kim: “We hear screams in the night.”

Len: screams and cries from the Egypt road crybaby bridge.

Kim: “I’m Kimberly Frazier Mitchell, author and paranormal historian.”

Len: Kim tells us of a desperate father searching for his lost toddler at the bridge, both vanish, but Dad may be close by.

Kim: “It was very scary and they called it the dark man of the woods and many people believed it was the ghost of the young father who disappeared.”

David: “I’ve noticed things at the bridge that don’t seem like they’re from our side of the earth.”

David: “I’m David Shivers, and I am the curator of the Salem Historical Society.”

Len: in a different tale, a young, unmarried mother, abandoned and unable to support her baby, does the unthinkable.

Kim: “In what she thought was an act of mercy, she took her child to the crybaby bridge., to that bridge and cast it, again, over the right side of the bridge.”

Kim: “And now when you go to the bridge, you’ll hear the cries of the child coming from underneath the bridge.”

Len: our next stop, the Teegarden covered bridge, built in 1876, a piece of history, a shelter for the dead.

Len: legend tells of a woman in white on this bridge whose twin boys died young, a strange light follows her through a bridge she can never escape.

Kim: “So I believe that it’s very possible that it’s the mother of these twins, maybe she’s still there, searching for her babies.”

Len: A covered bridge covers secrets.

Len: It is 1886 and Jacob Taylor is cooking elderberry jam. his young daughter, Goldie Bell, is eager for a taste.

Len: When he is done filling jars, Jacob leaves the near-empty kettle and Goldie is waiting.

David: “But the vessel she was eating out of had a little bit of lead in it and it was enough lead to make her sick, it poisoned her, and she died.”

Len: a heartsick Jacob buries Goldie beneath her marble likeness and brings fresh flowers each day until he too dies and is buried at her feet, and yet, fresh flowers keep appearing each day.

Kim: “He’s still there to this day, watching over his daughter…it’s what he did for the last ten years of his life was watch over her grave.”

David: “But it’s all based on history and 95 percent of our stories have actual facts to them.”

Kim: “I believe that your ghosts or your spirits stay active as long as you remember them.”

Len: On this day, it may be best to avoid dark bridges and long walks in the woods, a reminder that the folklore we enjoy holds at least a tiny bit of truth. Happy Halloween!