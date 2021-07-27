Songs most covered by other artists

(WYTV) – This comes to us from the Independent, an online British newspaper — the most covered pop songs in music history.

Here are the top ten:

10. “And I Love Her,” The Beatles

The original song is from one of The Beatles’ earlier albums, “A Hard Day’s Night.” It’s been covered by Bob Marley, Smokey Robinson, Barry Manilow and many others.

9. “Hallelujah,” Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen himself once agreed with a suggestion that maybe it was time to retire “Hallelujah” and its endless cover versions. Then he changed his mind.

8. “Ain’t No Sunshine,” Bill Withers

Withers didn’t intend to say the famous “I know” line 26 times. It was just a placeholder for lyrics that he eventually planned to write, but other musicians happened to be in the studio while he was recording, including Graham Nash and Stephen Stills. They told him to keep it in — it was great.

7. “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Simon and Garfunkel

According to Secondhand Songs, there are nearly 600 versions of this Simon and Garfunkel ballad. Released in January 1970, Johnny Mathis and Stevie Wonder covered it just a few weeks later.

6. “My Way,” Frank Sinatra

Many of the artists who covered this song didn’t do it Frank’s way. There are at least 152 covers, from country to punk.

5. “Eleanor Rigby,” The Beatles

It’s been covered 131 times — Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin and Kansas, just to name a few.

4. “Billie Jean,” Michael Jackson

“Billie Jean” came out in 1983 and is still one of Jackson’s most popular and most covered, with at least 143 recorded versions floating around out there, including one by the Chipmunks.

3. “Love Me Tender,” Elvis Presley

“Love Me Tender” was a hit long before Elvis and songwriter Ken Darby changed the title and lyrics. The range of artists who have covered it goes from Julie Andrews to Johnny Cash to Jim Morrison — it’s that versatile.

2. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” The Rolling Stones

This classic Stones song has been redone by Jimi Hendrix, Devo and Vanilla Ice. Britney Spears sang it at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.