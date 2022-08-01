Here’s something you may not have thought about as you begin your vacation. Maybe you’re flying somewhere, then take a tip from the airline’s crew: slip on some sunscreen before you take off.

The pilots and the attendants do.

This comes to us from the websites Live Science, Yale Scientific and Conde Nast Traveler.

There are two types of ultraviolet or UV radiation from the sun. The type that causes sunburn is called UVB and most windows block it.

But the windows block only half of UVA radiation, the kind that gives you skin cancer.

And if you’re on an airplane in a window seat or in the cockpit, you are exposed to a lot of UVA radiation.

You’re flying, and much closer to the ozone layer where the sun’s rays are really powerful.

The American Medical Association says just one hour at 30,000 feet could expose pilots to the same amount of UVA radiation as a 20 minute tanning bed session would.

You’re a passenger, of course, up against a smaller window but time adds up.

You can pull down the shade but it will not block all the radiation and other passengers have their shades up.

It wouldn’t hurt to smear on a bit of lotion before you board your flight.