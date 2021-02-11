Some snowflakes are the same, and other things you may not know about snow

(WYTV) – Here are some things that you may not know about snow:

It isn’t actually white; it’s clear.

Snowflakes are made out of ice crystals, so when light passes through, it bends and bounces off each individual crystal so the entire spectrum of light is reflected back to our eyes, and we see white snow.



Snowflakes always have six sides.

The water molecules that form snowflakes can only fit together in a way that results in a six-sided ice crystal. Snowflake decorations and ornaments with five or eight sides break a law of nature.

Some snowflakes are the same.

In 1988, a scientist at the National Center for Atmosphere Research in Boulder, Colorado, Nancy Knight found two identical examples while studying snow crystals from a storm in Wisconsin. She was using a microscope.

The winter season was really bad for Syracuse, New York, with more than 162 inches, or 13 and a half feet of snow.

In March 1992, the city council passed a law saying no more snow before Christmas Eve that year.

It snowed two days later, and the coming winter brought 192 inches: 16 feet.

The town of Capracotta in southern Italy holds the record for the city to get the most snow in one day. In March of 2015, more than 100 inches of snow fell in just 18 hours. That’s about five inches of snow per hour!

Capracotta is a three-hour drive east of Rome, roughly halfway down the Italian Peninsula, but it’s 4,600 feet up in the mountains

Snow can be scary. Fear of snow is called Chionophobia.

The Guinness Book of World Records says the tallest snowman ever stood in Bethel, Maine. It took more than a month to build and was more than 122 feet tall.