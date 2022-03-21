(WYTV)- The word “equinox” comes from the Latin for “equal” and “night.”

The equinoxes are the only times when the sun rises directly due East and sets directly due West for everyone on Planet Earth. Earthworms typically spend the winter buried deep below the frost line, but the annual spring showers reduce the oxygen in the soil so they make their way up to the surface.

That’s why the first full moon in the month of March is known as the Worm Moon. We’re not the only planet that gets to experience an equinox. In fact, every planet in the solar system has an equinox, when both hemispheres receive about the same amount of light….Venus has one every few months…Uranus every 20 years.

In ancient Jewish mythology, we read that the water in springs and rivers becomes unsafe to drink during the vernal and autumnal equinoxes and during the winter and summer solstices, too. These are moments when supernatural powers might release cosmic poisons into the water.

Of course, water doesn’t actually turn poisonous on the equinoxes. But who can say what happens in a cemetery on Emanuel Hill, in the tiny town of Stull, Kansas.

Legend has it you’ll find a gateway to the underworld there, that’s according to author Mark Moran who wrote Weird U.S.

This gateway is one of several places around the world where the devil can enter the human world. He can only do it twice a year, and one of those days is the vernal equinox. The other is Halloween, naturally.



Since the 1970s, people visiting the cemetery on these days report hearing disembodied growling, unseen arms grabbing them and a strange amnesia overcoming them.