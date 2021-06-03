Some facts about the month of June

(WYTV) – June is an oddity on the calendar. No other month in the year begins on the same day of the week as June.

There are multiple theories as to how the month of June got its name. One is that it’s named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno. Oddly, though, the ancient Romans thought the middle of May to the middle of June was a bad time to get married. Or the month was named after Lucius Junius Brutus, the founder of the Roman Republic.

June used to be the fourth month in the year. Before Julius Caesar came to power, the calendar year only had ten months. In 46 BC, he created the Julian calendar by adding two more months to the year, which made June the sixth month.

If you were born in June, then you’re one of two star signs. Up to and including June 20, you’re a Gemini — passionate, adaptable and smart. If you’re born on or after the 21st of June, you have the Cancer star sign — loyal and emotional.

June has its own beetle — the June beetle, or June bug. It normally appears within the months of May and June.

The birth flowers of June are honeysuckle and rose — both symbols of love, desire, generosity and affection.

Sweden celebrates its flag day on June 6, the United States on June 14 and Denmark on June 15.

June has three birthstones — alexandrite, moonstone and pearl.

June is also a month for food holidays, but mostly just for candy. June 2 is National Rocky Road Day, June 3 is National Chocolate Macaroon Day and June 7 is Chocolate Ice Cream Day.