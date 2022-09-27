(WYTV)- You’re not the same person you were years ago, .in fact you’re not the same you were a week ago.

We humans are changing all the time, our cells are, at least, renewing themselves constantly.

Our body replaces the cells in our colon every three to five days, but our muscle and fat cells up to 70 years. Let’s take a tour of bodies, our skin goes through a good deal of wear and tear so skin cells have to rejuvenate every two to four weeks.

The body’s natural fuzz, our hair, has a life span of about six years for women and three years for men. Your body really needs its liver to clean itself so it renews the liver with new cells every 150 to 500 days. The cells that line your stomach and intestines have a much shorter and difficult life, what with all those stomach acids, they typically live only five days, if that.

The cells in your skeleton are always regenerating but the process takes a full ten years, it slows down even more as we age, that’s why our bones get thinner.

So with all this rejuvenation going on, why do we get old and die? Because the DNA in our cells mutates as our cells replicate over time..and our cells become less able to change. What doesn’t change?

The lens in your eye stays the same. The neurons in our cerebral cortex, it powers our memory, our language, our attention, they don’t rejuvenate, they just die, and we slip into dementia.

But, the olfactory nerves that help us smell and the hippocampus that helps us learn, can and do rejuvenate.