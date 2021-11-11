Some asthma symptoms are similar to COVID-19

(WYTV)- Coughing and shortness of breath, they’re enough to put anyone on high alert for COVID-19 these days.



But could it be something else? Yes, it could.



These symptoms are common in people with asthma who feel it when they start to exercise.

Breathing becomes uncomfortable and difficult. But watch for a pattern that’s typical with this type of asthma.

“Very frequently when you have an athlete and it’s exercise induced asthma, you’ll only notice the symptoms when they’re actually doing their sports. It will typically come on within 5 minutes but people can have it at any point in time with their exercise and as they stop exercising, their symptoms should get better,” said Dr. Sandra Hong of the Cleveland Clinic.

So it’s not COVID after all. People with this exercise induced asthma often cough, wheeze and feel chest pain or tightness 5 to 10 minutes into their workout. Then they settle down.

We can treat asthma related symptoms with medications that can get you back to peak performance.