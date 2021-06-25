Some 1990s toys could be worth a small fortune

(WYTV) – Did you leave toys in the packaging? Rare, well-preserved toys from the 1990s are worth quite a bit today, especially if that He-Man figure or Beanie Baby is still in the box.
A website called the Toy Zone has catalogued the most valuable toys from the ’90s. Do you have any of these around?
- The most expensive 1990s toy sold today is a Rainbow the Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997. It’s worth $50,000.
- The only top 10 toy not to be a Beanie Baby is a Nintendo Game — Brosnan James Bond movie: Goldeneye 007 — for Nintendo 64, worth $14,999.
- The most expensive action figure is Scratch from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Playmates, worth $5,850.
- If you have the American Girl doll Felicity Merriman (1991), she’s worth $7,820.
- Complete first-edition Pokémon card sets can sell for $4,600 to $8,700 and more.
- Another card game, Magic: The Gathering, debuted in 1993 and some of the earliest cards produced can be worth several thousand dollars from collectors.
- A single Black Lotus alpha-deck card, one of only 1,100 ever printed and considered the “holy grail” of magic cards, is worth more than $27,000.
- Hot Wheels Treasure Hunt cars from 1995 are still popular with collectors. A set of 12 cars in the original box sells in the $1,100 to $1,550 range.
- Only 500 copies of the first 1998 edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” were printed. Joanne Rowling is listed as the author. One bookseller estimates that one could be worth up to $56,000.
- A pair of early edition books signed by J.K. Rowling appeared on PBS’ Antiques Roadshow as being worth up to $4,000.