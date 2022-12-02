(WYTV) – At least half of Planet Earth is watching the World Cup so here’s a quick look at how the game of soccer is played.

A soccer field (sometimes called “the pitch”) is at least 100 yards long and 50 yards wide (it can be larger) and has a goal centered at both ends.

A soccer game consists of two teams playing two 45-minute halves, so a game is 90 minutes with what’s called “stoppage time” added on at the end of each half. That is time the ref adds to the end of a game to make up for any stoppages during the game, so a game might not end after 90 minutes but go to 92, 94, or 96 minutes.

There are no time outs.

In soccer, the clock starts at zero and then counts up all the way to 90 minutes and beyond if there is stoppage time. The time also doesn’t stop during a game, unlike other sports.

Each team has 11 players on the field at one time and a total of three substitutions per match.

One of those players is the goalkeeper.

After a coin toss, the winning captain decides which goal to defend.

Using only their feet, head and chest to move the ball, players try to score as many goals (getting the ball into the net) as possible against the other team.

The only players allowed to use their hands are the goalies, and they can only do so within the box (also known as the penalty box).

Your team scores a goal when it propels the ball across the goal line. A central referee and two linesmen control the game. They award free kicks and penalties when a player breaks the rules. A referee might hold up a yellow card against a player for reckless play, a warning.

Two yellow cards or a red card means expulsion and no substitutes come in, so the team is down a player.