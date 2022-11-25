(WYTV)- Most of us are familiar with the tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

It’s an 1812 fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. In the original tale, the dwarfs had no names.

In 1912, the tale appeared on Broadway and for the first time, the dwarfs had names, but you wouldn’t recognize them today. On stage they were Blick, Flick, Glick, Pick, Quee, Snick, and Whick.

When Walt Disney decided to make a film in 1937, Walt went through some new names for his seven dwarfs. Legend has it the Disney screen writers considered Jumpy, Chesty, Hickey, Wheezy, Baldy, Gabby, Tubby, Burpy and Awful.

They finally settled on Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Modern versions have used new names.

For example, in the 2012 film ‘Mirror Mirror’ with Julia Roberts, the dwarfs are named Butcher, Chuckles, Grimm, Grub, Half Pint, Napoleon, and Wolf.

As for spelling, we used dwarfs and “dwarves” didn’t become a popular plural until JRR Tolkien spelled it that way in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.