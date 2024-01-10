(WYTV)- We love peanut butter.

George Washington Carver came up with a peanut paste and in 1895, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg of the Kellogg cereal company patented the process of making peanut butter with steamed nuts. The St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904, introduced peanut butter to Americans, along with the ice cream cone.

But during the early 1900s, peanut butter was an expensive delicacy, only the finest restaurants had it.

Then we were able to mass produce it and the price came down, it became a common treat. Jimmy Carter was a peanut farmer before he became a U.S. president. And Thomas Jefferson grew peanuts at his home in Monticello. Peanuts are legumes, which is any plant that bears its fruit inside a pod.

The Southern Peanut Growers Association says 63 percent of Americans prefer smooth, while 37 percent love crunchy. And the National Peanut Board tells us that men tend to go crunchy while women and children prefer smooth.

The West Coast goes for the crunchy and the East Coast goes for the creamy.

Every year Americans eat enough peanut butter to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.