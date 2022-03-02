(WYTV)- In 1943, a naval engineer named Richard James was trying to develop a spring to support sensitive equipment that might otherwise rock and roll on a ship at sea.

He had a coiled wire and when it accidentally fell off a shelf, it continued moving end-over-end. Richard and his wife Betty decided this coiled wire would make a great toy. Betty looked through a dictionary and came up with the name Slinky.

In 1945, the couple founded James Industries, and started producing slinkies but they were not a hit at first.

The couple convinced a Gimbels department store in Philadelphia to allow them to demonstrate their toy during the Christmas shopping season. The store had 400 slinkies, and after the demonstration, they were all gone in two hours. Today, more than 300 million slinkies have been sold worldwide.

The U.S. Postal Service issued a Slinky stamp in 1999 and the Slinky was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2000.

You can celebrate National Slinky Day on August 30th and look for the historical marker commemorating its invention in Clifton Heights, a Philadelphia suburb where Richard and Betty James lived.