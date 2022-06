Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV)- FOR ACCESSORY USE ONLY. NOT TO BE USED AS A BATTLE DEVICE

ON A TOY STAR WARS LIGHTSABER

WARNING: CYCLING CAN BE DANGEROUS. BICYCLE PRODUCTS SHOULD BE INSTALLED AND SERVICED BY A PROFESSIONAL MECHANIC. FAILURE TO HEED ANY OF THESE WARNINGS MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR DEATH.

ON A BICYCLE BELL

WARNING: REMOVE CHILD BEFORE FOLDING

ON A BABY STROLLER

WARNING: DO NOT DRINK

ON PRINTER INK

WARNING: FOR DECORATION ONLY AND WILL NOT PROTECT YOU FROM ANY BODILY HARM OR INJURY

ON A SHEET OF BICYCLE HELMET DECALS