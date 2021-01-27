Signs the cold temperatures are turning dangerous

Staying outside in the extreme cold for too long can go from fine to uncomfortable to dangerous very quickly

(WYTV) – It’s winter and, as we all know, it gets cold. When the temperature really drops, it’s even more important to keep warm.

First, there’s frostbite.

“It’s a continuum and early cold injuries would be accompanied by red, by pain and then as it progresses and becomes more severe, it would almost blanch, turning white, and become painless,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, of the Cleveland Clinic. “Then, even worse than that, would start turning colors and becoming necrotic, like dark.”

Anytime your skin turns red and painful, then becomes painless, it’s time to get out of the cold and look for emergency care.

Then there’s hypothermia, when the core body temperature drops very low. It’s dangerous — even deadly.

Very young children and older adults are even more susceptible to getting hurt from being in the cold.

When you’re outside, dress warm and dry. If you start shivering, it’s time to go inside.