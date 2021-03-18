Should you wait for the COVID-19 vaccine of your choice?

Now is not the time to be choosy, doctors say

(WYTV) – We now have three COVID-19 vaccines, and some people may be wondering if they should wait for one over another to become available.

Now is not the time to be choosy, doctors say. If a vaccine is available, stick out your arm.

“If you can get the vaccine, the best thing to do is get that vaccine when it’s your turn. Be ready, and absolutely don’t wait for, you know: ‘I want vaccine A.’ If you’re offered vaccine B, take vaccine B. It works great; they all work very well,” said Dr. Frank Esper, of the Cleveland Clinic.

We’re still waiting for the vaccine supply to catch up to the vaccine demand, so if you’re eligible and can find a vaccine, don’t wait.

Doctors say all three vaccines are effective, bringing us another step closer to “herd immunity” and normalcy.



Future research may show that certain COVID-19 vaccines may be slightly better for certain people, but we’re not there yet.