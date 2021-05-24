Should you still get the vaccine if you had COVID? Experts explain

While a person does develop immunity after recovering from COVID-19, there isn't enough research to show how long it will last

(WYTV) – If you’ve had COVID-19, do you still need to get the vaccine?

Infectious disease experts say it is important to have that protection. While a person does develop immunity after recovering from COVID-19, there isn’t enough research to show how long it will last.

“We know that a small number of people can get COVID a second time, but even without getting it for a second time, it’s important to make sure that all aspects of your immune system are peaked and ready to go in case you see COVID-19 again and the vaccine will help you do that,” said Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic.

When should a coronavirus patient start the shots? Experts say soon as you’re out of quarantine.

If you’ve received monoclonal antibodies as part of your treatment for the virus, you should wait 90 days.

Aside from protecting us from the virus, we’ve also learned that the vaccine can help reduce symptoms for some coronavirus long-haulers.