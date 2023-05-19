(WYTV) – Can a shark really smell a drop of blood floating in the water a mile away? No, it is more like three football fields away.

Sharks are predators with extraordinarily acute senses so they can find and track wounded or dying fish.

They like to select the weak, the sick, the injured because they’re easier to catch. That spot of blood far away can be one part per million.

That means one smelly molecule for every million water molecules.

Think of it this way: one part per million is the same as one inch in 16 miles, one minute in two years, one pinch of salt in a ton of potato chips, and one cent in 10,000 dollars.

And sharks not only use their sense of smell to sniff out lunch, but their noses can follow that scent, they know where it’s coming from.

A shark may try to bite a swimmer for many reasons but the most common is mistaken identity. Sharks have poor eyesight and often they can’t tell the difference between their typical prey and a human in the water, especially if that human is acting like prey, splashing around or swimming erratically that can attract a shark.

Sharks, however, don’t actually like human flesh that much. They are picky eaters.