(WYTV)- September’s name is inaccurate.

It was originally the seventh month of the ancient Roman calendar, and they called it Septem, which means “the seventh month”. It wasn’t until 451 BC that the Romans added months of January and February, making September the ninth month.

September used to have only 29 days. Thanks to Julius Caesar’s reform of the Roman calendar in 46 BC the month now has an additional day!

September begins on the same day of the week of just one other month, December, so the September and December calendars are the same, always…except that December has 31 days. Check your calendar: this month and December both begin on a Thursday. and no other month does.

While it shares the first day with December, September never ends on the same day of the week as any other month. The last day is Friday, the 30th..no other month ends on a Friday this year. In 1752, the British Empire skipped 11 days of September, between the 2nd and 14th.

That’s when the British, and that would include the American colonies, changed from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar.

September has some pretty interesting holidays. September is National Happy Cat Month!

Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day comes September 13th, International Talk Like a Pirate Day is September 19th, as well as National Punctuation day on September 24th.