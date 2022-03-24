Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – It’s still glowing. The light bulb in Livermore, California won’t go out.

It hangs on a cord from the ceiling of the Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department’s Fire Station #6, and it has been burning since 1901.

It’s called the Centennial Light.

On June 27, 2015, the fire department held a party to celebrate its one-millionth hour of operation.

The small bulb hangs about 20 feet off the ground with a camera pointed directly at it to broadcast a live webstream. Tourists drop by the working fire station just to gawk at it.

The Shelby Electric Company in Shelby, Ohio manufactured it in 1898. The company went out of business in 1912.

The filament is carbon, made by a “secret process” that is still unknown today.

It’s thought to be a 60-watt bulb burning at about four watts.



It worked as an emergency light to help firefighters see at any time of the day, so they never turned it off.

It has gone off to move it to a new fire station. That was twice.

Once, a power outage in 2013 turned it off. Otherwise, it’s always burning.

What happens if and when the Centennial Light burns out?

The fire department is planning a funeral procession through town.

Long live the bulb!