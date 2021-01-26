Secrets to shopping for deals at Walmart, Aldi and Target

Certain days are better than others for the best prices

(WYTV) – If you’re shopping for a deal, here’s what you need to know about Walmart, Aldi and Target:

Walmart’s price tags can tell you about markdowns. Prices that end in a seven, like $9.97, are the original price. Prices that end in a five are marked down. If you find a price tag that ends in a one, it’s the product’s final markdown.

Walmart has a brand called Great Value and its products come from Conagra Brands and the same factories that produce name brands. Blind taste tests have picked Great Value pancake mix and frozen french fries as the best.

Tires can be a bargain at Walmart. The website Go Banking Rates reports buying Goodyear tires at Walmart instead of a discount tire store can save you $5 to $10 per tire.

Walmart has cheaper photo prints than many pharmacies.

If you shop at Aldi, go Wednesday for the best deals. It’s the best day of the week to find new products, including produce, on sale.

Like chocolate? Aldi’s chocolate comes from Europe. It has great imported treats.

Aldi is German-owned and if you search, you can find brand names for discounts and more deals on the Aldi website.

Going to Target? Mondays have markdowns on electronics, kids’ clothing and baby items. Tuesdays offer the best deals for grocery shopping, and it goes on from there. The blog AllThingsTarget.com lists the store’s markdown schedule for the week.