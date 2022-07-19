(WYTV)- Slip into a car and you fasten your combination lap belt and shoulder strap.

But on a commercial airliner, all you’ve got is a lap belt. Why not a shoulder strap, too?

First the seat belt: they’re designed to protect you from the airplane during turbulence. You don’t want the plane coming down on you. People think they’re lifted up out of their seat during turbulence.

What really happens is, the plan drops, hard and fast around you and that’s how passengers get injured, the roof of the plane smacks them on the head.

If you’re strapped in, the seat belt allows you to stay in place and ride down along with the airplane. So if a lap belt is good while flying, why not a shoulder harness, too? The airlines say they would be costly to install and tricky to get to work correctly.

They would probably be uncomfortable on longer flights. And passengers might resist them as well. Besides, lap belts alone seem to do the trick, they have a great safety record.

Ride in a small plane, though. any small plane built after 1986, and you’ll strap on a shoulder harness. In small plane accidents, they’ve cut injuries by 88 percent.

One more fact: the injuries from turbulence involve the flight attendants more so than passengers and most of that turbulence happens above 30,000 feet.