YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Scotland has more than 400 words and expressions for snow. The University of Glasgow started a project several years ago to compile the first Historical Thesaurus of Scots, which is now online.

Some of these words are no longer used today, but some are used.

The academics found 421 terms for snow.

The include “snaw” for snow, “sneesl” to begin to snow and “skelf” a large snowflake.

A few more:

Feefle: To swirl

Flindrikin: A slight snow shower

Snaw-pouther: Fine driving snow

Spitters: Small drops or flakes of wind-driven rain or snow

Tired of snow? Hope for an unbrak, the beginning of a thaw.

Dr. Susan Rennie, from the University of Glasgow, said weather has been a vital part of people’s lives in Scotland for centuries. It was important for the Scots’ ancestors to communicate about the weather, which could affect their livelihoods.

Feuchter is snow falling lightly, and blin-drift means drifting snow.

Fyoonach is a dusting of snow.

Maggle/Meggle is to trudge through snow.

A snaw breaker is a sheep that breaks away from the herd through the snow looking for food.

Snaw-ghast is an apparition you see in the snow.

Sitters are small drops or flakes of wind-driven snow.

Driffle is to snow lightly.

A “sleeky” day meant one with a lot of rain mixed with snow.