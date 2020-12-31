Scientists discover new cell that could cure Alzheimer’s, MS, Parkinson’s and more

Researchers at OSU say this cell restore neurological function, which is a really amazing concept

(WYTV) – Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease — we have no cures for them yet but we may be getting close.

Researchers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are working on it right now.

They’ve discovered a new immune cell that not only preserves nerve fibers, but also reverses nerve damage and can even bring back some function.

“It doubles the number of surviving nerves, and it also stimulates a significant number of them to begin regenerating new fibers or growing new fibers,” Dr. Benjamin Segal said.

This could lead to new breakthroughs for many neurological diseases and injuries.

Researchers say the idea of being able to restore neurological function is really amazing.

They’ll now try to extract this special cell and grow more of them in a lab. Once we have batches of them, doctors could place these cells into patients as an effective treatment for neurological damage.