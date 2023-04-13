Why do people seem to look good, attractive, in sunglasses?

Psychologists tell us that attractiveness comes from symmetry and the golden ratio in nature: one to 1.6.

For example, the length of your face should be roughly one and a half times its width.

The golden ratio says your eyes cannot be too far apart or too close together, your chin not too deep, your lips not too wide, your forehead not too high.

Models and Hollywood stars for the most part come close to the golden ratio in their faces.

The dark lenses cover any oddities around the eyes, where the ratio usually fails…shades make the face appear softer and less flawed.

And sunglasses make your bone structure look extra chiseled.

Our face is now balanced closer to the golden ratio…we have more symmetry, we are more attractive.

Plus sunglasses supply a bit of mystery too, because when people can’t see your eyes, they don’t know what you’re thinking.

Our eyes make us vulnerable.

Sunglasses are a hiding place out in the open…you may move more boldly, with more confidence..and that can be attractive, too.