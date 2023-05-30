YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our nails are made of a protein called keratin. The area of skin beneath the nail is called the nail bed and blood vessels and nerves run through the nail bed, keeping the nail nourished.

Research has shown that physical activity can increase blood flow to the nail bed, and this can lead to faster nail growth. The more active you are, the more you have to trim.

As we age, our nail growth rate tends to slow down.

The growth rate of nails can even vary depending on the season.

Our nails grow faster in the summer than in the winter. The highest nail growth rates come in August and the lowest in February.

And toenails grow more slowly than fingernails because toenails receive less blood flow than fingernails.

The blood vessels that supply the nail bed with nutrients and oxygen are smaller in the feet than in the hands, and that’s why we’re more likely to see infections in our toenails than fingernails.

The reduced blood flow makes it more difficult for the body to fight off infection.