(WYTV) – If you stop in the beer section in your local grocery store, you’ll see lots of beer in brown bottles and a handful of green ones mixed in. Why?

Sometimes beer turns bad with an unexpected and unwanted musty aroma and flavor. Light has gotten to it and brewers have long tried to prevent this.

They use tinted glass bottles to prevent the UV rays from ruining the liquid inside. The color matters.

Dark brown bottles block more UV light than other bottles, green bottles less so and clear bottles usually provide no protection at all.

But some glass suppliers do apply a clear, UV protected coat to a glass bottle to keep beer fresh,

Some companies still use green bottles because they started bottling it that way during World War II when brown glass was scarce and because of tradition, they stuck with the color after the war.

But if you’re a fan of beer that comes in no-brown bottles and you don’t want to risk a foul drink, buy it in cans.

They block almost all the UV rays.