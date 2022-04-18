Ever feel embarrassed when you don’t know how to say a word? Try doing that as a TV anchor….but even the most fluent English speakers can stumble. Then again, pronunciations can change over time.



1. Seuss

A pen name for the great children’s book author. Theodor Seuss Geisel’s college friend Alexander Liang wrote a rhyme to teach you the right way to pronounce Dr. Seuss’s name:

“You’re wrong as the deuce/And you shouldn’t rejoice/ If you’re calling him Seuss/He pronounces it Soice.”



2. Kibosh

It means to end something decisively. It’s pronounced “KY-bosh,” so let’s put the kybosh on saying “kuh-BOSH.”



3. Celtic

Mirriam Webster tells us the “s” sound came first, then the hard “k” sound. However, you will sound ridiculous (but correct!) if you say you root for the Boston Keltics.



4. Comptroller

A company’s financial officer, this word sounds just like controller. If you’re tempted to pronounce the pt, please comptroll yourself!



5. Cache

This is something that’s hidden away. Some want to give it two syllabals: cachet.

Nope….this word sounds just like cash, money.



6. Chicanery

A deception by trickery can be tricky to pronounce. The beginning ch sound is pronounced “sh,” as in Chicago. Americans love a long A and tend to pronounce it “shih-cane-a-ree.”



7. Banal

This is a fancy way of saying boring. Merriam-Webster gives us more than one way to pronounce this word. The three most commonly used pronunciations are “BAY-nul,” “buh-NAHL,” and “buh-NAL”



8. Affluent

This means wealthy. If you’re pronouncing it “a-FLU-ent” you’re incorrect. The stress on this word is supposed to be on the first syllable, but some dictionaries will allow a-FLU-ent because so many people say it that way.



9. Forbade

The past tense of forbid, meant to be pronounced for-bad but people starting pronouncing it as forbade and rhyming it with made. These days, most of us use forbid as a past or present verb.

10. Boatswain

A petty officer on board a ship, It’s pronounced “bo-sun.” Try to work it into a conversation and good luck.

11. Niche

Your comfortable spot. We took it from the French in the 17th century, and pronounced it to rhyme with itch. But in the 20th century, we returned to the true French pronunciation…”neesh.” Both are correct.