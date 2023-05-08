CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some fun facts about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, sometimes just called the Rock Hall.

Eric Clapton is the only artist to get into the Hall Of Fame in three different ways, as a member of The Yardbirds, as a member of Cream and as a solo artist.

The Beatles take up a good portion of the museum, with handwritten lyrics, instruments and outfits, more Beatles stuff than anywhere in the world.

The Beatles is the only band in the Hall as a band and whose four members are also in there as solo artists.

Alan Freed’s ashes were on display at the Rock Hall from 2002 until 2014. Alan Freed was from Salem and while he was a disc jockey in Cleveland, he popularized the term rock and roll.

Singer Otis Redding died in a plane crash in 1967 and a piece of the plane is on exhibit. His last performance was in Cleveland, just as Buddy Holly was supposed to sing in Youngstown just before his death.

The building’s shape has a purpose. It looks like a glass pyramid from the ground but if you look at it from above, it resembles a record player, with the round plaza in front of the museum serving as the record.

The museum was supposed to be taller by 38 feet, but the architects had to lower its height because it’s close to Burke Lakefront Airport.

And the Rock Hall celebrated its opening with a concert on September 2nd, 1995 in Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The lineup included Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow, and many, many more. It went on for seven hours.