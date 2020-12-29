Safely ringing in the New Year requires some extra steps

If you need to visit loved ones, be careful and take these precautions

(WYTV) – Planning on a party for New Year’s Eve? If you must gather, experts warn you should do it safely with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Who wants to be lonely this time of year? But the virus is outside the door.

The best way to avoid it is to stay home but if you need to visit for your mental and emotional health, be careful.

“Set up the rules ahead of time. Know how many people are coming, everybody agrees to masks and social distancing, and agree that there’s not going to be the holiday hugs and kisses on the cheek that we normally want to do, but that’s OK this year. We need to do it to be safe,” said Dr. Kristin Englund, with the Cleveland Clinic.

Get-togethers should be ten people or less — the fewer, the better.

It’s also a good idea to have guests bring their own food. That way, people aren’t sharing serving utensils or getting too close when lining up at the buffet table.

You can always celebrate virtually, which is a good way to safely connect with loved ones this holiday season.