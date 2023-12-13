(WYTV) – Dogs, heat, cold — the people who bring us our mail certainly have their challenges. And now, with the holidays here, they’ve got all those packages to deliver.

Don’t they deserve a nice tip from you? Should we tip them? Can we? That depends.

On the United States Postal Service website, it says that employees cannot accept your tip, no cash or anything like cash, say a check or a gift card they can exchange for cash.

The post office calls that a violation of ethics.

But they can accept what the postal service calls noncash gifts — a Christmas card, maybe a retail gift card, but it must be less than $20, food or a cup of coffee.

How about tipping someone from UPS or FedEx who’s always dropping off something for you?

The United Parcel Service says, go ahead, tip our employees, but drivers are told to try to resist and say, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Customers will have to insist.

The New York Times reports that FedEx employees are not allowed to take cash or gift cards, but they can accept a snack.

Amazon has no policy on this one way or the other.

So, should you tip?

It would probably be appreciated.