What are those crushed stones beneath and next to railroad tracks?

It’s this way all over the world. Those stones are called ballast and are made of granite or limestone.

They are always rough and sharp edged and they form the bed on which the railroad tracks rest. The ballast goes down first on bare ground, raising the track level.

Then the wooden cross ties go down, each weighing 200 pounds with 3,249 for every mile.

The rails then rest on top of the wooden ties and you have a stable, even platform for your train.

Why are track ballast stones so sharp?

If you were to use smooth-sided stones, such as something you might find in a riverbed, they would roll or slide over each other when a train passes over. The sharp edges of the stones make it very difficult for them to move: they lock into place as the sharp edges cut into each other, helping to create an extremely stable base for the railway ties and track.

The sharp ballast also protects against trees and shrubs spreading getting too near the tacks, they stunt the growth of any roots. Ballast also helps to stop the tracks from flooding.

Water drains away and the ground beneath the ballast does not become saturated, keeping a solid foundation.

So, the next time you are near railroad tracks and you see the loose stones all around, you’ll know why they’re there…and what are you doing near railroad tracks, anyway?