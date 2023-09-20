(WYTV)- This Saturday at Ross’s Eatery and Pub, 8421 Tod Ave SW, in Warren, rock out for a good cause.

Chuck Gisewhite will be hosting the event which runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Chuck is a musician, and the cause he’s promoting is the Care Closet at Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

It’s the fifth year they’ve done this for the Care Closet.

“This is our 5th year. I’ve been a musician for over 50 years. And I decided I wanted to give something back. So I reached out to St. Joseph Hospital. I asked them how I can raise money for those with cancer at the hospital. They created the “Care Closet” specifically to set aside money we raise. We got away from it for a couple of years with Covid. But my friend Arbutus, kept getting on me to start it back up again. And I’m glad we did. Last year we raised $4000. Arbutus is a cancer survivor and she’s a big inspiration to me.,” Chuck said.

New this year, there will be a poker motorcycle run in the morning. And Lordstown Mayor Arlo Hill will be sitting in the dunking booth! A 50/50 raffle and gift baskets are available, plus a brand-new guitar will be auctioned off.

The music will be non-stop, with acoustic acts in between the electric bands.