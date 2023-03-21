It’ll feel like the 1920’s this Saturday in Poland, Ohio. Holy Family School hosts a fundraiser with

music from “Overture”, dinner catered by Blue Wolf Tavern, and a chance to win $5000. It’s all to

benefit Holy Family School in Poland.



Jim Stickel is a teacher and the MC for the night along with fellow teacher, Jessica Fryda.

Not only a $5,000 prize, but other marquee items including a Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $2,500. A Peloton Bike package valued at $2,495. And a getaway package to Nemacolin valued at $3,000. Plus a year’s tuition at Mooney or Ursuline High School could be won at a fraction of the cost in the silent auction.



You don’t need to live in Poland or have a student at Holy Family to attend. All are welcome and invited to enjoy a fun night out! For more information and to purchase tickets, call Jessica at 330-727-0853. TO BUY or LOOK AT AUCTION ITEMS CLICK HERE





