Right or left-handed is determined in the womb

(WYTV) – Why are some people left-handed?

Nine out of 10 of us are right-handed and we really don’t know why that continues to happen that way.

If there were some major evolutionary advantage to being left-handed, more people would be left-handed.

If being left-handed were a clear disadvantage, it would disappear.

All through history, lefties have been persecuted, called evil. the word “sinister” comes from the Latin “sinistra,” meaning “left.”

We’ve known since the 1980s that we become left or right-handed before we’re born.

From about the 13th week in the womb, babies tend to suck either their right or their left thumb, and we thought genes might have something to do with it.

Now, new research shows this choice may start in the spinal cord.

There are differences in the left and right segments of the spinal cord that control arm and leg movements, even before the cord is connected to the brain.

The fetus can start moving and can choose a favorite hand before the brain starts controlling the body.

Bonus nugget: because most baseball fields are aligned so that pitchers face west, left-handed pitchers would throw the ball with their hand facing the south side, their “southpaw.”

That’s why we sometimes call the left-handed southpaws.