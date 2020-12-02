Researchers use mannequins to test mask effectiveness

Both disposable paper medical masks and the two layer cloth masks were fine for blocking droplets

(WYTV) – New research was conducted at the Mayo Clinic to test how well masks work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic researchers used masked and unmasked mannequins and measured the spread of virus droplets at different distances. They found the real danger is wearing nothing on our faces.

“Masking is simple, but doing it all the time is important because this is a virus that is transmitted predominately through droplets… We are all susceptible to it because we’ve never been exposed to this type of virus, so that makes it easy to propagate. So if we all wear a mask and we do it consistently, that really could halt or slow down the transmission significantly within the community as well as in our hospitals,” said Dr. Elie Berbati from the Mayo Clinic.

Both disposable paper medical masks and the two layer cloth masks were fine for blocking droplets.

Also, don’t forget to wash your hands and keep your distance.