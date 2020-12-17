Researchers find consistent treatment helps COVID-19 patients recover faster

Cleveland Clinic researchers found that having one standard way to treat coronavirus patients helped them recover faster

(WYTV) – Hospitals and intensive care units have been filling up with coronavirus patients. The sooner they can be treated and sent home, the better.

The Cleveland Clinic looked at hospitals across northeastern Ohio and their treatments. Researchers found that having one standard way to treat coronavirus patients helped them recover faster.

“There was less variability. When you think about variability in practices in general, it’s the enemy of patient safety. So when you’re able to reduce variability, standardize the care of these patients, we believe this has really minimized some of the gaps in care that can happen,” Dr. Hassan Khouli said.

COVID-19 patients did better, needed less time in the ICU and went home sooner once treatment was all brought into line.

Intensive care teams are getting very good at keeping people, but the ICU is the last place you want to be.

While the new virus numbers may seem frightening every day, the death rate remains low. For every 53 people who catch the virus today, 52 survive.