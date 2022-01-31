Research finds better COVID-19 outcomes in bariatric surgery patients

(WYTV) – We have some recent research from the Cleveland Clinic showing that patients who’ve lost a good amount of weight from bariatric surgery were able to cut their risk of complications from COVID-19.

Obesity can weaken the immune system and increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, blood clots and lung conditions, But overweight patients who had stomach surgery cut their risk of going to the hospital in half and a had a 60% lower risk of developing severe covid-19.

“The findings of this study should not be interpreted that losing weight can be a replacement for the vaccine or getting the booster,” said Dr. Ali Aminian.

The study looked at more than 20,000 patients with obesity. One group had weight loss surgery and the other did not. Both groups contracted covid-19.

The data suggests patients who underwent weight-loss surgery were healthier at the time of contracting COVID-19, which led to a better outcome.