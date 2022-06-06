(WYTV)- What’s the difference between a Church and a Parish?

The church is the building, a place of worship.

The parish, a Catholic term, is the community that includes all those who meet at a particular church to worship. Parishes can have an ethnic background: that’s an Italian parish…or a lingual background: the mass and sermon are in Lithuanian.

The person in charge of a parish is a parish priest, also called the pastor or curate. So what’s the difference between a church and a chapel?

The church is a building containing a chapel. It can have other rooms for children or bingo but the chapel is the most sacred room for the religious ceremonies. And a chapel can also be a small building or room in and of itself, not part of a church building for prayer or services. You can find chapels on a military base, in a school a hospital or at an airport.

The bible mentions church a number of times, but you won’t find the word chapel. Let’s go back to the pastor: what’s the difference between a pastor and a preacher?

The word pastor came from a Latin word meaning “shepherd”. All pastors are preachers, too, they speak and should have a talent for it. And what about a preacher? That is someone who preaches, that’s all. Anyone can be a preacher as long as he knows how to preach and what to preach.



A woman can preach during satholic services, but only with the permission of the local bishop.